3,900 COVID-19 vaccines allocated to Spokane County, so far

SRHD Health Program Specialist Kayla Myers said the vaccine has arrived in Spokane County but it’s unclear how many doses are available.

SPOKANE, Wash — Washington state will initially receive 62,400 Pfizer coronavirus vaccines and 3,900 vaccines are allocated to Spokane County for the first week, according to the Spokane Regional Health District.

In a press conference Wednesday, SRHD Health Program Specialist Kayla Myers said the vaccine has arrived in Spokane County but it’s unclear how many doses are available.

Myers said the state is expected to receive around 180,000 Moderna vaccines after it is approved in the next couple weeks.

“As the weeks go on, there are specific allocation amounts that are expected from Pfizer vaccine, and in January, if everything goes as planned, clinics will be able to order on a weekly basis,” Myers said.

Myers also spoke about the four phases in which different groups will be able to get the vaccine. This was the plan created by the Washington State Department of Health.

“If everything goes as planned projections are showing that we could possibly be here by next fall,” Myers said. ‘But, again, there's just so many variables that can happen from now to them.”

In Phase 1a, or the 'jumpstart phase' where the state is now, high-risk healthcare workers and first responders have access to the vaccine.

Then comes Phase 1b, which includes people with illnesses making them significantly high risk for the virus, people will illnesses like cancer, COPD, heart failure. People in long-term care facilities fall in this phase.

Phase 2 lists teachers, people who work in high-risk settings and people with illnesses that put them at moderate risk like asthma and dementia. Also on the list are the homeless population, people who work at shelters, the prison population and staff, as well as people 65 and older.

Phase 3 is young adults, children and other jobs not listed in the previous phases.

And lastly, Phase 4. This is when there's an abundance of vaccines, anyone who wants one, can get one.

Myers said the health district is working with its community partners to get the most vulnerable and high-risk populations vaccinated first.

“We have an internal task force, as Dr. Velazquez mentioned, and an advisory group where we are meeting with the local healthcare community representatives, and we're pulling people in as we start moving through the phase planning,” Myers said. “We also include our region nine partners in that which is the surrounding counties because some of them are smaller and it's nice to collaborate and partner with them, to provide a space to share ideas.”

Myers explained this will be a large undertaking and reiterated that there is a limited supply of the vaccine.

If you have questions about when you will be able to get vaccinated, Myers encouraged people to email covid.vaccine@doh.wa.gov.

“They are the statewide vaccine planning group, and they are very good about getting back to you, they're very thoughtful in their responses, and they're gathering all of your inquiries, to help decide who should be in each phase,” Myers said.

Right now, there are only a few ultra-cold sites that can store the vaccine and the minimum number of vaccines that can be ordered at one time is 975.

“We're really trying to make sure that those orders are going to individuals that will only be able to store it beyond the 20-day storage of the shipper, and also be able to get enough individuals through to vaccinate within a timely manner, and how that is going through is the providers that are enrolled and approved for ultra-cold distribution or have said that they are willing to use the shipper as the storage component,” Myers said.