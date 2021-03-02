3 things to know Wednesday morning

The Spokane Arena announces first concert since the pandemic began; New plan shows Washington has pushed back vaccine timeline; Idaho moves to Stage 3.

The Spokane Arena made its first concert announcement since all events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday.

The Weeknd will be stopping at the arena on his world tour on April 30, 2022.

The Arena is currently serving as one of four mass vaccination sites in Washington state. The arena is vaccinating an estimated 500 people a day, and also serving as a COVID-19 testing site. Read more.

New information from the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has pushed back the timeline for members of the general public to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, meaning life won't go back to normal anytime soon.

Phases 2, 3 and 4 of Washington's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan were initially expected to begin in May 2021 and extend through December, but the state DOH is now predicting a start date of summer or fall 2021. Health officials have yet to outline who will be included in those phases.

Difficulties in obtaining vaccine supply could also delay the next groups in Idaho's distribution plan, a top health official said on Tuesday. Read more.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little moved to relax COVID-19 restrictions across the state in response to a downward trend of new infections and hospitalizations, even as he warned the fight against the virus was not over.

Idaho will move out of Stage 2 of the coronavirus reopening plan and into Stage 3, the governor announced in an address Tuesday morning.