3 things to know Thursday

Spokane Arena hosting 'Vaccination Happy Hour' events; Kootenai Health sees spike in COVID-19 patients; Hiker 'hoisted out by pure muscle' at Palouse Falls.

In an effort to celebrate COVID-19 vaccinations and offer incentives for shots in Spokane County, the mass vaccine site at the Spokane Arena is hosting four "Vaccination Happy Hour" events in May and June.

The events will take place at the Arena from 5-7 p.m. on May 25, and June 2, 8 and 16. They will include free food from local vendors, music and giveaways — including random drawings for tickets to upcoming concerts at the Arena.

Kootenai Health is seeing a spike in COVID-19 patients, with almost double the amount of people needing care for the virus as compared to just a week ago, according to Kootenai Health officials.

As of Wednesday morning, 27 people were hospitalized at Kootenai Health because of COVID-19, with six of them needing critical care, according to Kootenai Health spokesperson Caiti Bobbitt.

A 28-year-old man from Walla Walla was rescued and flown to a local hospital on Tuesday after he was knocked unconscious by a football-sized rock at Palouse Falls State Park in Eastern Washington.