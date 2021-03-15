3 things to know Monday

Inslee pushes for students to return to classrooms; Gonzaga named overall No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament for first time; How to track your third stimulus check

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has issued an emergency proclamation requiring schools to give all students the option for in-person learning at least two days a week by April 19. It's a decision many parents are celebrating as they worry about the long-term effects the pandemic could have on their kids.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs were named the overall No. 1-seed for the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday.

The Zags received the top seed in the tournament after completing a perfect regular season and winning the West Coast Conference tournament. The Bulldogs will head into the tournament with a 26-0 record, just the 20th undefeated team ever. This is the first time the Bulldogs have received the No. 1 overall seed.

WASHINGTON — Americans wanting to know the status of their third stimulus check can now check using an online portal.