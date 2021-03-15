3 things to know Monday

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has issued an emergency proclamation requiring schools to give all students the option for in-person learning at least two days a week by April 19. It's a decision many parents are celebrating as they worry about the long-term effects the pandemic could have on their kids.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs were named the overall No. 1-seed for the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday.
The Zags received the top seed in the tournament after completing a perfect regular season and winning the West Coast Conference tournament. The Bulldogs will head into the tournament with a 26-0 record, just the 20th undefeated team ever. This is the first time the Bulldogs have received the No. 1 overall seed.
WASHINGTON — Americans wanting to know the status of their third stimulus check can now check using an online portal.
The “Get My Payment” tool on the IRS.gov website went live on Saturday and can help track your payments. Initially the IRS said the online portal wouldn't be available until Monday.