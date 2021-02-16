3 things to know Tuesday

How to track Spokane's full city plow; Stand-up comedy returns to Spokane; Pig out in the Park returns in 2021.

The City of Spokane is launching a full-city plow on Monday as a winter storm brings heavy snowfall to the Inland Northwest.

Moderate and heavy snow is expected to continue through Monday afternoon in Spokane and throughout the region. Spokane could see up to six inches of snow on Monday before warmer weather returns to the forecast. Read more.

Stand-up comedy is returning to Spokane as all regions of Washington state enter into Phase 2 of reopening while the doors of another local entertainment venue remain closed amid continued restrictions.

The East region, including Spokane County, moved into Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee's "Healthy Washington" plan on Valentine's Day. Phase 2 loosens restrictions for a handful of businesses and allows indoor entertainment establishments, like the Spokane Comedy Club, to operate at a maximum of 25% capacity or 200 people — whichever is less. Read more.

Pig out in the Park organizers announced Monday that the event will return in 2021 with COVID-19 safety measures in place.