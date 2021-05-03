3 things to know Friday

Some critical WA workers to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine; essential workers can get vaccines in North Idaho; Washington state using genomes to track variants

Under a projected timeline unveiled Thursday, certain critical workers in Washington are expected to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in late March and people with comorbidities are expected to become eligible in April. Gov. Jay Inslee announced during a news conference that under the current trajectory, the state will enter Tier 2 of Phase 1B of vaccine distribution on March 22. Read more.

Grocery store workers and other frontline personnel are now among those who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in North Idaho. Effective immediately, those in subgroup 2.3 of Idaho's vaccine distribution plan can schedule appointments in North Idaho, Panhandle Health District announced on Wednesday. Don Duffy, PHD clinical services administrator, said in a press release that this comes amid a "considerable slowdown of appointments being scheduled by the currently eligible groups." Read more.