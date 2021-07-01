21 severe allergic reactions reported after Pfizer vaccine distributed in US, CDC says

Data released by the CDC showed allergic reactions were rare in the nearly 2 million people who've received the Pfizer shot in the U.S.

ATLANTA — As of December 23, more than 1.8 million people had gotten the first dose of Pfizer’s vaccine.

The CDC released new data Wednesday showing a handful of people have had severe allergic reactions to the Pfizer shot.

The data shows 175 people reported adverse reactions. Upon further review, 21 were determined to be anaphylaxis. Seven are still under investigation.

The most severe cases included four people who were hospitalized, including three in intensive care.

No one has died as a result of the COVID-19 vaccine and all of the patients followed by the CDC have recovered.

The CDC followed up with all but one person.

f the 20 cases investigated:

81% had a history of allergic reactions. They range from 27 to 60 years old.

90% of the cases were women, but that could be because more women have been vaccinated.

The CDC says 86% of patients said their symptoms started within 30 minutes.

Almost all were treated with epinephrine.

The risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 far outweighs the risk of severe outcomes from #COVID19 vaccines. CDC & FDA review all serious adverse events reported w/ clinicians. Safety was paramount during the vaccine development process & continues to be as vaccines are given. pic.twitter.com/EmypGIdLvd — CDC (@CDCgov) January 6, 2021

With the new information in mind, the CDC issued new guidance for vaccination locations. It includes monitoring people who have a history of allergic reactions for 15-30 minutes after their shot.