2021 Valleyfest canceled due to COVID-19 surge

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Valleyfest has been canceled due to a surge of COVID-19 cases in the Inland Northwest.
The three-day festival was originally scheduled for Sept. 24-26. Organizers of the event said it will be postponed until September 2022.
In a press release from the festival organizers, they said they consulted with Spokane County Health District as well as numerous conversations with other festivals and organizations to make the decision.
Here is the rest of the statement:
"The Valleyfest Board of Directors wishes to acknowledge the support of our sponsors and vendors who provide for the financial success of Valleyfest. Your positive input and concern for your employees and staff aided the Board of Directors in this decision. And we want to let all of our many volunteers know that they are the heart and soul of Valleyfest ... that without you, there would be no Valleyfest. Valleyfest wants to make sure that you 're safe and well and able to return stronger than ever in 2022."