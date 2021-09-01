2021 Valleyfest canceled due to COVID-19 surge

"The Valleyfest Board of Directors wishes to acknowledge the support of our sponsors and vendors who provide for the financial success of Valleyfest. Your positive input and concern for your employees and staff aided the Board of Directors in this decision. And we want to let all of our many volunteers know that they are the heart and soul of Valleyfest ... that without you, there would be no Valleyfest. Valleyfest wants to make sure that you 're safe and well and able to return stronger than ever in 2022."