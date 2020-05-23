The worldwide fight against COVID-19 reached a new milestone Friday night. There have been more than 2 million confirmed recoveries from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 350,000 of those are in the U.S.

Of the 5.2 million reported cases of COVID-19, at least 2,054,000 have recovered. But more than 337,000 have died.

In the U.S., there have been 1.6 million cases and just over 350,000 recoveries. Nearly 96,000 people have died.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, or death.

