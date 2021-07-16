Cooling centers in Spokane will open Sunday

There will be 1,000 spaces open in central and neighborhood cooling centers to anyone needing relief from the heat.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane will be open again on Sunday ahead of temperatures in the high 90's.

The cooling centers were open in early July during the historic heat wave that hit the Pacific Northwest. There were 20 people in Spokane who died from heat-related complications and 91 people died in all of Washington.

There will be 1,000 spaces open in central and neighborhood cooling centers to anyone needing relief from the heat.

The cooling centers will operate in the multi-purpose rooms at the Looff Carrousel and will be open for use Sunday, July 18 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. until the forecasted temperature high drops below 95 degrees. Spokane Public Library hours will vary by location and will be open Tuesday, July 20.

People who would like to help at the Looff Carrousel location, can register to volunteer online.

In a press release from the City of Spokane, Mayor Nadine Woodward said she was proud to offer the public a place to cool down.

“I encourage everyone to check on friends and neighbors to make sure they are safe,” Woodward said.

According to the press release, cooling centers will be open through Tuesday evening based on the current forecast. People are encouraged to plan ahead to know where cooling resources are located, including those operated by community partners, and check in with loved ones, friends, and neighbors throughout the high heat to develop a personal plan for managing cooling, hydration, and transportation needs.