COLFAX, Wash. — It is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the city of Colfax is going all out to support fighters and survivors. A local police officer said it's the town's way of supporting one another.

Every October, local police in Colfax partner with businesses, the local hospital and the city's chamber to show an overwhelming amount of support as they "Paint the Town Pink."

Officer Jaelene Leeson is the president of the Colfax Police Officer's Association and she said the month-long event is important to both the entire town and many at the police department.

"My chief's wife has had cancer several times, she has been going through treatment now, over the last --- really since I've known her," Leeson said.

To spread awareness, the town puts on a very warm display while raising money to go to the "Paint the Town Pink" fund, which helps women pay for tests they need.

"That's what we want to do is allow more women to get the testing for early detection, so mammograms, because not everybody can afford them," Leeson said.

Last year, the town came together to raise nearly $3,000 for the fund.

This year's event is even bigger, with more support from a community ready to step up and help their own.

"What makes it possible in such small towns like this is you just have such wonderful people that get together and they care about each other and they want the best for everybody that is here," Leeson said.

Many of the local businesses are selling patches for breast cancer awareness, and money from that tournament along with money raised at the town's "Paint the Town Pink" golf tournament earlier this month will go to this fund.

Any local woman in Colfax can apply to receive help from the fund.

For more information or to donate, you can visit the "Every Woman Can" website and select "Colfax: Paint the Town Pink."

