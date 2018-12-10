SPOKANE, Wash. — Six children in western Washington are in the hospital after sudden paralysis in at least one of their limbs.

The Department of Health is investigating a rare syndrome called Acute Flaccid Myelitis. AFM is a syndrome that affects both the brain and spinal cord. While it most often occurs in children, it can also appear in adults, but it's very rare for both.

The CDC estimates it happens in about one of every million people. And to this date, Spokane has only had one reported case, which was in 2016.

AFM itself isn't a virus, but it's likely caused by one. So someone who shows symptoms of AFM can't necessarily pass on those symptoms.

But they can spread that virus, and there's a chance that another person could develop AFM, depending on how their body responds to the virus.

Currently, there isn't a cure for the disorder, and its symptoms can range from temporary to permanent. Those symptoms include acute limb weakness, droopy eyelids and trouble breathing.

With all of the symptoms, there hasn't been one identifiable cause.

"It's hard to pinpoint what the exact cause is. We think that viruses may be the cause of AFM in some people. Other times it might be environmental toxins or genetic disorders or autoimmune disorders. It can be really difficult to pinpoint," Anna Halloran an epidemiologist with the Spokane Regional Health District said.

Halloran emphasized that the disorder isn't linked to any vaccines.

"None of the childhood vaccines that are routinely given or none of the childhood vaccines, for that matter, are linked to AFM at this time. There have been recent spikes in reports of AFM cases, but these vaccines have been given with no change at all," Halloran mentioned.

So with there not being an exact cause, how can you help protect yourself?

Well Halloran said to use the same precautionary measures you would to prevent any other sickness, like a cold or the flu.Wash your hands, wipe down any surfaces that may have come in contact with someone who was sick and stay up to date on your immunizations.

Halloran said it's also a good idea to use insect repellant, since there is a chance mosquitoes can spread the virus that can cause AFM.

All of these recent cases of AFM in Washington are currently unconfirmed, so they are still under investigation.

Halloran says health officials are aggressively working to learn more about the disorder and how to prevent it.

