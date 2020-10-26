Coeur D'Alene City Council to discuss potential mask mandate in emergency meeting

The mandate came to an end when the Panhandle Health district voted 4-3 in favor of bringing it to a stop.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — City Council members in Coeur D’Alene are calling an emergency meeting Monday.

This in response to recent updates from the Panhandle Health District that states wearing a mask is now only a recommendation for North Idaho counties.

Now, the city finds itself in a position of trying to figure out what their next move will be during a busy week in North Idaho.

According to the PHD, there has been a “significant increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kootenai County ” but since the moment masks were no longer deemed necessary in North Idaho, a series of local impacts has grown apparent.

School districts like the one in Post Falls have already decided its students will return to a hybrid schedule.

Classes will go back to being in-person every other day compared to a full week on campus.

The district's website reads “This decision was made in response to multiple changes in our community. Students in grades K-8 will begin the hybrid schedule on Wednesday, October 28.”

Meanwhile, the CDA school board will also have a meeting on Monday to decide what’s best for students that attend their schools.

Last week the largest hospital in the area announced they were at more than 90 percent capacity.

Beds are full and transferring patients seem like a real possibility.

Included in the special meeting will be presentations from Kootenai Health and Coeur D’Alene Police.