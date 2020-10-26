'Doing nothing is not an option': Coeur d'Alene City Council approves mask mandate

Masks will be required for Coeur d'Alene residents beginning Tuesday, Oct. 27 after the approval of a resolution by the city council.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene City Council members voted in favor of a mask mandate on Monday as Idaho rolls back into Stage 3 of its reopening plan.

The 4-2 vote to approve the resolution requiring masks came after a contentious meeting that lasted for nearly two-and-a-half hours.

Despite the county's only hospital nearing capacity last week, Panhandle Health District's board voted to lift the mask mandate for all of Kootenai County. A recommendation to wear a mask still remains in place for the entire county.

The resolution approved by the city council on Monday goes into effect for Coeur d'Alene residents on Tuesday, Oct. 27 and will be in place for 90 days at this time.

City council members also voted to make changes to the original resolution, including exceptions for children 10 and under, first responders and people with medical conditions. Officers with the Coeur d'Alene Police Department can ask people about their medical condition but they cannot require proof, Councilmember Dan Gookin said.

Coeur d'Alene Mayor Steve Widmeyer expressed his desire for other cities in Kootenai County to require masks, adding that the mandate in his own city is "the best we can do."

“For me, doing nothing is not an option," Widmeyer said during the meetin. "So there's going to be some people out there they're going to say, 'Oh Widmeyer went against his word because he said he would never mandate.' Situations change, and we're in a much different situation— three and a half months down the road, where we are today and we're in a critical situation right now.”

Widmeyer previously said in a statement sent to KREM in July that he "would not vote to mandate masks." He said during the meeting on Monday that situations change and Kootenai County is at a "critical point" in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus cases surge in North Idaho

Health officials in North Idaho have recently reported significant increases in COVID-19 cases, specifically in Kootenai County.

Panhandle Health District reported 138 COVID-19 cases in Idaho's five northern counties on Friday, Oct. 23. This is the second largest single-day increase in cases since the pandemic began.

There are 35 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Kootenai Health as of Monday, Oct. 26, with 11 of those who are receiving critical care.

In response to the recent spike in cases throughout North Idaho, some local school districts transitioned to hybrid models.

In the Coeur d'Alene School District, high school students are back on a hybrid schedule. Elementary and middle school students will be going to school four days a week with one day of virtual learning.

In Post Falls, classes will go back to being in-person every other day instead of full-time.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little also announced on Monday that Idaho would move back into Stage 3 of its reopening plan as healthcare facilities throughout the state are facing increased demand and capacity restraints due to coronavirus. Masks are not required under Idaho's reopening plan.

The following restrictions will be in place statewide beginning Tuesday, Oct. 27:

Indoor gatherings must be limited to 50 people or less

Outdoor gatherings must remain at 25% capacity or less

Social distancing guidelines remain in place

Long-term care facilities must require masks on the premises

Seating-only at nightclubs, bars and restaurants. Nightclubs can only operate as bars

Employers are encouraged to continue allowing employees to work remotely or to make special accommodations for in-house employees

Protesters gather outside Coeur d'Alene Library during meeting

KREM's Amanda Roley shared video on Monday afternoon of people protesting the mask mandate who were banging on the window of the Coeur d'Alene Library during the emergency meeting. The crowd of several dozen people was heard chanting, “No forced masks! We will not comply!"

“If I'm not wearing a mask mind your own business," said Nicole, who was protesting outside the meeting. "I'm in charge of my health. I'm in charge of my child that's why I'm his mother.”

Officers with the Coeur d'Alene Police Department say the meeting room reached its maximum of 15 people.

27 Kootenai Health staff members with COVID-19 are not working

Jon Ness, Chief Executive Officer at Kootenai Health, said during Monday's emergency meeting that there was one day when the hospital had only one bed available. Another representative said on Monday that the hospital was recently able to add 31 beds to its medical-surgical area of the hospital but it doesn't yet have the staff available for them.

The hospital is using remdesivir, an antiviral medicine given through an IV that was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration as the first drug to treat COVID-19, according to information shared during the city council meeting

Many coronavirus patients are also receiving steroids and oxygen therapy, along with some who have qualified for convalescent plasma treatment.

A representative for Kootenai Health said on Monday that 132 employees of the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 to date. Twenty-seven are currently being monitored and are not working.