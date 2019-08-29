Editor's note: Above video is a report on blue-green algae concerns in local waters

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – A health advisory first issued in July has been extended to both Upper and Lower Twin Lake after harmful algae blooms were found in the water.

The channel connecting Upper and Lower Twin Lakes is also under an advisory.

The Department of Environmental Quality took samples of Twin Lakes on Aug. 28 and found cyanobacteria, sometimes called blue-green algae or a harmful algal bloom.

Scum was observed along the down-wind shoreline extending into the channel and the boat ramp in the channel, health officials said.

Panhandle Health District and the DEQ are urging the public to use caution and avoid exposure to the water.

RELATED: Health advisory issued for Lower Twin Lake due to harmful algae blooms

Pets, children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems are most at risk of harmful exposure.

Property owners who use the lake as a drinking water source are cautioned that toxins cannot be removed by boiling or filtering the water, health officials said.

If you choose to eat fish from the lake, health officials said the fat, skin and organs should be removed before cooking because toxins are more likely to collect in those areas.

Symptoms of algal toxins can include rashes, hives, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing, and/or wheezing. More severe symptoms affecting the liver and nervous system may result from ingestion of water. If symptoms persist, consult with your health care provider.

Blue-green algae is an increasing concern across the United States, as there have been several reports in August alone of dogs dying after swimming in fresh water.

Local veterinarians said they have not yet seen any cases of sick dogs tied to blue-green algae.

RELATED: Toxic blue-green algae sparks concern in local waters

RELATED: How to keep your dog safe from deadly blue-green algae

RELATED: Health advisory issued for Fernan Lake over harmful algae blooms