Black Maternal Health Week begins in Spokane

The week recognizes health challenges Black women face during pregnancy. Throughout the week, several events and learning opportunities will take place.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Every year in the U.S., thousands of women experience complications with their pregnancy.

Many women even die because of those challenges, and for Black women, the chances of death related to pregnancy are drastically higher than in other demographics.

“A lot of times, Black women are not listened to,” Stephanie Courtney, executive director of The Learning Project, said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than White Women.

The disparities vary from a number of issues like structural racism, quality in healthcare, and implicit bias.

Overcoming and pointing out those challenges is the reason why Black Maternal Health Week is now recognized across the nation.

“We want to amplify Black voices and their stories,” Courtney said.

Courtney and the Shades of Motherhood Network have created local educational events to coincide with the week.

That includes an art exhibit on display at the Carl Maxey Center featuring images of women from Spokane.

The photos share intimate moments of birth and how strenuous the process can become.

“It is about empowerment, it is about education. We decided to put this art exhibit together with the community and that makes it so powerful,” Courtney said.

Throughout the week, several more events and learning opportunities will take place.

Courtney said she hopes this week can enlighten those who may not have been aware of the challenges many Black women face.

