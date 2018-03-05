SPOKANE, Wash.-- Health officials said on Thursday that they are noticing an increase in black fly populations in Spokane County.

Although black flies do not spread disease, a bite can cause irritation and bleeding.

Black flies are often found near running rivers and streams. They are most active on cloudy, humid days with low wind.

The Spokane Regional Health District advises residents to take simple steps to avoid getting bit.

Stay away from areas where black flies are active, especially at dusk and dawn

Wear light-colored long pants and long sleeves, especially whites and tans.

Consider using insect repellant.

If you are bitten, apply topical products and avoid scratching the bite to reduce the chances of an infection.

The flies often attack around the eyes, ears, scalp and exposed arms and legs.

Black flies bite both humans and animals.

For more information on black flies, visit srhd.org.

