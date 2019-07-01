Every year, U.S. News and World Report ranks the best and worst diets for the year.

This is the 9th year for the best diets list for U.S. News and World Report. The staff look through medical journals, identify the most popular diets, and work with a team of nutrition and diet experts from across the country to review the evidence, discuss what the best and worst parts of each diet, and some tips if you are considering going on that diet.

The rankings are based on a 1-5 score (1 being worst, 5 being best) in 4 different categories: how quickly people experience short and long-term weight loss, heart healthiness, and how easy it is to follow.

U.S. News came up with an overall rank and then also categorized the rankings by easiest to follow, diabetes diets, heart healthy diets, and other categories.

Highlights from 4 of the most popular diets:

Ketogenic Diet (#38/41 overall SCORE 2.1 out of 5): Ranked high on short-term weight loss, but poorly on healthiness, long-term weight loss and ease of following. The Keto diet is based on limiting carbohydrates, usually to 15 to 20 net grams per day (total carbohydrates minus fiber=net carbohydrates), eating more fats to keep you fuller longer (about 70% of your intake), and sending your body into a fat-burning ketosis stage. The first week can be tough, especially as you are limiting your carbohydrate intake drastically (current recommendations for carbohydrates in our diet is about 200-300 grams) and increasing your fat content (traditional dietary guidelines say 10% of your diet should be fat-based). This diet currently is being used for treating neurologic diseases like epilepsy but has gained a lot of popularity with celebrities and normal people losing big amounts of weight. This is not the diet for you if your blood sugars drop quickly, are breastfeeding, or have liver or cholesterol issues. In small studies, it has been shown to help people lose weight, people can cycle in and out of the program, but can initially be challenging if you also like to exercise and need for your body to get used to burning fat instead of carbohydrates for energy.





(#4/41 overall SCORE 3.9/5): No. 1 for commercial weight loss programs and weight loss diets. WW Freestyle program is based on SmartPoints. Based on your current weight and how much you want to lose, you are assigned a specific number of points you can eat for the day. There are 255,000 plus foods on the mobile app which are assigned points based on the sugar and fat content, lower in calories and higher in protein. You get 3 meals a day, plus two snacks. The program also teaches you about how to change your patterns of eating. You will have to buy all your own foods and prep them. Finally, there are different costs based on how much support you would like. You can do just the online community, add in coaching, and meetings. Total cost per month about $70. DASH Diet (#2/41 overall SCORE 4.1/5): Promoted by the National Institutes of Health, it stands for the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension. The concept is simple, focus on foods which are good for you like fruits, vegetables, lean protein (e.g. turkey, chicken, fish) and low-fat dairy. Limit fatty meats, sugar, processed foods and foods high in saturated fat. You also will want to limit your salt intake to 2300 milligrams or less per day (ideally below 1500 milligrams). This diet ranked highest on health and ease of following, and middle of the road for weight loss. The diet will require changing the way in which you eat. And, if you have been addicted to salt, it may take a few weeks to get used to the lower salt content.

Quick Recap: Best, worst and most obscure diets?

Best diets: Mediterranean, DASH, Flexitarian, and MIND diets

Worst diets: Atkins, Keto, Whole30, Body Reset and Dukan diets

Diets I had not heard of before: Ornish, Fertility, and Dukan diets

