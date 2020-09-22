Amazon expanding virtual health care program for its employees in Washington

The program allows for employees to get a free text or video checkups and even in-person home visits from a nurse and prescription delivery.

SEATTLE - Amazon is expanding its virtual health care program for employees statewide in the wake of increased interest during current work from home conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Seattle-based company had been piloting the Amazon Care program for Seattle and Kent-based workers since last fall but is now expanding the program for employees in eastern Washington and Vancouver, Washington.

"Because of the virtual nature, because when people are trying to stay healthy and stay at home, we are able to deliver healthcare experience that meets those needs,” said Amazon Care Director Kristen Helton. “So, we did see an increase, like many healthcare systems in the utilization of our services, and in particular this virtual.”

The program allows for employees to get a free text or video checkup with a nurse, and even an in-person home visit from a nurse and prescription delivery. Employees pay an extra cost for home visits and deliveries.

Helton would not disclose how many additional employees the Amazon Care service now covers and did not indicate if Amazon plans to expand the program to employees outside of Washington state.

It is another clear sign that Amazon is interested in the medical sector, as it has explored deals in diagnostics, records, and is delivering at-home COVID-19 tests as part of the SCAN study.