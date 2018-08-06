SPOKANE, Wash.-- June is Alzheimer's Awareness and Brain Month.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Alzheimer's is the third leading cause of death in Washington state.

It is never too late to incorporate healthy habits into your daily life to help prevent Alzheimer's. Below are 10 tips from the Alzheimer's Association on how you can love your brain.

Hit the books: Formal education will help reduce risk of cognitive decline and dementia. Options include taking classes at a local college, community center or online.

Stump yourself: Challenge your mind. Build a piece of furniture or play games of strategy such as Sudoku or Bridge.

Catch some Z's: Not getting enough sleep may result in problems with memory and thinking.

Break a sweat: Engage in regular cardiovascular exercise that elevates your heart rate and increases blood flow. Studies have shown that physical activity reduces the risk of cognitive decline.

Fuel your body: Eat a balanced diet that is higher in vegetables and fruit to help reduce the risk of cognitive decline.

Butt out: Smoking increases risk of cognitive decline.

Follow your heart: Obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes negatively impact your cognitive health.

Heads up: Brain injury can raise risk of cognitive decline and dementia. Wear a seat belt and use a helmet when riding a bike or taking part in contact sports.

Mental Health is important: Studies show that depression is linked with cognitive decline. Seek help if you are struggling with depression, anxiety or stress.

Buddy up: Staying socially engaged may help with brain support. Find ways to be actively involved in your community or engage in fun activities with friends and family.

For more information, visit their website: alz.org/10ways

