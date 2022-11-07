988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline number launches nationwide July 16

Michelle McDaniel the CEO of Seattle based, "Crisis Connections” said it’s one of three crisis lines in Washington that will be part of nearly 200 other call centers nationwide that will answer the call in a time of need.



"A lot of folks who do need to reach out, do need to be able to talk to somebody who is trained, somebody to support them, help them navigate through their crisis but then also help them reach resources and community," said McDaniel.



McDaniel said since 2019 there has been a 26 percent increase in crisis calls at her organization. She anticipates that number will increase with this new service.



"We're averaging about 1,500 calls a month right now and we're expecting that to double in the next few months, so we've been ramping up staffing in order to make sure no one who calls ends of up going on hold," said McDaniel.



With state funding, Crisis Connections went from three employees picking up National Suicide Prevention calls, to 35 new employees. Which McDaniel hopes people will utilize at all hours starting July 16th at midnight and beyond.



"No issue is too big or too small, call 988 if you have concerns, call 988 if you're worried about yourself, call 988 if you're not even sure who to talk to about an issue you're going through," said McDaniel.