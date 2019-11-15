GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Health officials are urging Grant County parents to vaccinate children who are six months or older for the flu after multiple reports of flu in the area.

Grant County Health District leaders said they have seen more than 80 reported cases of Influenza B among school age children, with the Mattawa area impacted the most. Leaders are now asking medical providers to be vigilant about identifying flu cases early through testing and provide anti-viral therapy if appropriate.

Parents who have children ages six months and older are urged to vaccinate them for the flu as soon as possible, health district leaders said.

Children six months to eight years old who are receiving their vaccination for the first time or have only received one dose of the vaccine in the past should get two doses this season, health district leaders said.

The first dose should be given as soon as the vaccine is available, while the second should be given at least 28 days later to build lasting immune protection. Children who only get one dose but need two are likely to have less or possibly no protection from the single dose.

Flu vaccines are available in various locations, including health care provider offices and pharmacies. People can also find a clinic by calling the Family Health Hotline at 1-800-322-2588 or GCHD at 509-766-7960.

To combat the flu, people should cover coughs and sneezes, and wash their hands frequently during flu season. One recent study showed washing is better than hand sanitizers.

People should also ask about anti-flu treatments if they are at high risk of complications. This includes people who have asthma, diabetes, chronic lung disease, heart disease and the elderly, among others.

Most important, stay home if you're sick to keep from spreading the misery.

