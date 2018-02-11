An unvaccinated 70-year-old woman died of flu in Spokane County earlier this week. This is eastern Washington's first flu-related death this season, according to the Spokane Regional Health District.

According to SRHD, the woman also had underlying health conditions.

The Washington State Department of Health reported one other flu-related death in Pierce County this season. Fourteen Spokane County residents have been hospitalized with flu this season, compared to 10 admissions during the same period last year.

Last flu season, 616 people were hospitalized due to flu in Spokane County and 41 deaths were attributed to flu-related complications. Approximately two-thirds of those hospitalized and those who died were unvaccinated. According to CDC, flu killed more people, about 80,000 individuals, in the United States last winter than any other seasonal influenza in decades.

Flu season in Spokane County typically peaks in February.

There have also been two cases of pertussis (whooping cough) for the month of October is Spokane County, SRHD said.

People can keep up to date with the season's weekly flu statistics on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website.

People who have the flu often feel some or all of these symptoms:

Fever or chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Extreme fatigue (very tired)

Flu vaccines are designed to protect against the most common flu viruses. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone 6 months of age and older get immunized against flu. The vaccine promotes antibody protection within two weeks.

Flu shots are available at numerous locations throughout Spokane County, including healthcare provider offices, local pharmacies and grocery stores.

Flu vaccine choices this year include:

Trivalent vaccine The traditional vaccine designed to protect against three different flu viruses—two A viruses and one B virus.

The traditional vaccine designed to protect against three different flu viruses—two A viruses and one B virus. Quadrivalent vaccine These flu vaccines protect against four strains of influenza—two strains of influenza A and two strains of influenza B. Including a second strain of influenza B provides broader protection.

These flu vaccines protect against four strains of influenza—two strains of influenza A and two strains of influenza B. Including a second strain of influenza B provides broader protection. High-dose vaccines As people age, their immune systems weaken, which means the elderly benefit less from a standard flu shot. High-dose shots, approved for those ages 65 and over, include four times the usual level of immunity-producing proteins to provide more protection.

As people age, their immune systems weaken, which means the elderly benefit less from a standard flu shot. High-dose shots, approved for those ages 65 and over, include four times the usual level of immunity-producing proteins to provide more protection. Nasal spray flu vaccine For use in non-pregnant individuals, 2 years through 49 years of age.

