SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools sent a notice to parents regarding an increase in pertussis, or whooping cough, diagnoses in its schools.

According to the letter sent out to parents, the Spokane Regional Health District said there have been 51 cases of whooping cough reported in Spokane County since November. Two-thirds of those cases were in school-aged children across the county and 14 other cases are under investigation, the health district reported.

Whooping cough is a bacterial infection that can spread through the air. People with the infection may have coughing spells where they cannot catch their breath between coughs.

Whooping cough symptoms usually appear with seven to 10 days of exposure, but symptoms can begin up to three weeks after exposure.

A vaccine usually protects against pertussis but younger children who have not complete their four-dose vaccination series and older children, teenagers and adults who were completely immunized before they started kindergarten can get whooping cough because protection wears off over time. A booster dose of a vaccine called Tdap is recommended for those 10 to 18 years of age and for adults.

After a student is diagnosed with whooping cough, Mark Springer with the health district said they are excluded from school until they are no longer infectious. Patients are usually on antibiotics for five days.

