SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — At least 16 people came in close contact with a Snohomish County man who is the first to have reportedly entered the United States with the 2019 novel coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Public health staff began reaching out to people the 30-year-old came in contact with on Monday.

“The risk to the general public remains low. If there is a location where we are concerned about potential transmission, and where public health cannot contact those individuals directly, that information will be released quickly," said Snohomish County Health Officer Dr. Chris Spitters.

Health officials are actively monitoring the people the man came in close contact with, calling them each day to check for symptoms.

RELATED: What to know about the Wuhan coronavirus

The man returned to the U.S. from Wuhan, China on Jan. 15, traveling through Sea-Tac International Airport. The virus is believed to have originated from Wuhan. He appears to have developed symptoms after visiting and was hospitalized at Providence Medical Center in Everett. He is being monitored in an isolation unit, according to Providence.

RELATED: Human-to-human transmission confirmed in China coronavirus

Seventeen people have died and over 540 have been infected in China so far by the mysterious respiratory infection.

Coronaviruses are primarily spread through respiratory droplets. People generally have to be within six feet of an infected person and have droplets land on them.