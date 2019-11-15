SPOKANE, Wash. — Three cases of whooping cough have been reported at three Spokane schools, according to the Spokane Public School District.

Four schools in the last week reported cases of pertussis, or whooping cough, in the Spokane area. On Thursday, cases were reported at Glover Middle School, Shadle Park High School and Browne Elementary. On Tuesday, University High School in Spokane Valley reported two cases.

According to the Spokane Regional Health District, there have been 15 cases of whooping cough in the county since Oct. 1, 11 of those cases being in school aged children.

Spokane Public Schools Spokesperson Brian Coddington said the middle school, high school and elementary schools sent out a letter to parents at the direction of the health district. Each school has one case.

It was previously reported that only Glover Middle School had a case of whooping cough and it was later clarified that the other two schools also had cases.

Whooping cough is a bacterial infection that can spread through the air. People with the infection may have coughing spells where they cannot catch their breath between coughs.

Whooping cough symptoms usually appear with seven to 10 days of exposure, but symptoms can begin up to three weeks after exposure.

A vaccine usually protects against pertussis but younger children who have not complete their four-dose vaccination series and older children, teenagers and adults who were completely immunized before they started kindergarten can get whooping cough because protection wears off over time. A booster dose of a vaccine called Tdap is recommended for those 10 to 18 years of age and for adults.

After a student is diagnosed with whooping cough, Mark Springer with the health district said they are excluded from school until they are no longer infectious. Patients are usually on antibiotics for five days.

RELATED: 2 cases of whooping cough reported at University High in Spokane Valley

RELATED: Grant Co. person with whooping cough visited 2 Moses Lake clinics

RELATED: West Valley High School student diagnosed with whooping cough