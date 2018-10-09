SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Three local organizations are inviting the public to help in restoring Beacon Hill after it was burned from July's Upriver Beacon Fire.

Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance, Spokane Parks and Recreation and REI are planning an event called Heal the Burn, which calls on volunteers to help work on on parts of Beacon Hill during National Public Lands Day on September 29. Volunteers will primarily help dig fire lines and will seed native plants to the burned areas.

Those who are interested are encouraged to bring friends or family. All ages are welcome.

Volunteers can meet at Camp Sekani City Park between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. to sign in and get complementary coffee and snacks. Volunteers will also go through a quick safety briefing before heading out to the burn. Volunteer work is expected to go on until 2 p.m.

Volunteers are also encouraged to bring their bicycles if they would like to join Evergreen on a ride after the project,

The Upriver Beacon Fire started on July 17 and was 100 percent contained by July 22. It had pulled resources from all over the state, burned about 115 acres and had threatened several structures and homes in the area.

