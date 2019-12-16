SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol responded to a crash around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 195 going southbound where a head-on collision involved two cars.

State Patrol says one occupant was transported to the Sacred Heart Hospital with injuries.

The southbound lanes are partially blocked at this moment and tows are en route to the crash.

We'll have more updates as they come available. Click here for a live look at the traffic map.

Editor's note: The above video shows a story we reported on the tour bus driver killed in the Quimcy school bus crash on 12/13/2019.