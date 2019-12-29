SPOKANE, Wash. — Just days after a Hillyard woman was killed by the father of her child, more information has come out on who she was.

Virginia Kelly says her daughter Alliana (Alicia) Johnson leaves behind a one-year-old child and her death has completely shocked the family.

“She was everything to me and it’s hard to believe she’s gone because of some guy that couldn’t let her go,” Kelly said.

Alliana's mother says she knew something was wrong from the moment she woke up the morning of December 26th. She lives in Colville and it wasn’t until police showed up at her door that night when she found out about the heartbreaking news that her daughter was killed.

“How could he do this to us. To my grandson,” Kelly said.

She says her daughter was in-and-out of a relationship with Joshua Forrester over the last few years but was searching for a way to end things with him permanently.

There were even times when she would spend days at her mother's home to get away from the abusive environment.

The family is trying to stay strong throughout this situation. They're scrap booking pictures of Alliana so they can share memories with her son and started a GoFundMe to help with the cost of the funeral.

Editor's note: The above video is a story KREM covered about the bond being set at $1 million for the Hillyard murder suspect.