SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University students are using their skills to connect with other students through technology.

The Next Gen Tech Bar sits inside the Hemmingson Center on the Gonzaga University campus. Students who work there offer tech support and much more.

If you step foot inside the tech bar, you will see students working with 3D printers, virtual reality and creating various gadgets and gizmos as part of a work study program at the university. For example, students have made instruments out of 3D printed pieces and built their own computers.

Zach McKee is a computer science major at Gonzaga and he said people are always amazed by what they see, even when they are just looking for tech support.

"People come in and they are like 'whoa what is all this cool technology?' We say well --- and we show them things," said Mckee. "I don't know of any other universities that are doing this sort of tech environment, because tech-support is one thing. Helping people fix their laptops or fix software stuff is one thing, showing them cool technologies and helping them with that is another thing," he said.

Mckee said computer science, business and engineering majors work at the tech bar.

The students who work there are taking calls and fixing laptops, but also working on various side projects.

