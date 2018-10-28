SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University sent out a ZagAlert on Sunday warning students of a man making inappropriate physical contact with members of campus.

The man is described as approximately 5'8", between 20 and 25 years old, slender with short brown hair, a beard and he was seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt with black shorts.

He was last seen at N Ruby Street and E Desmet Avenue running eastbound.

ZagAlerts are part of Gonzaga's emergency communications system that is used to ensure the safety and security of the community.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts are urged to call 911 or Gonzaga Campus Security at 509-313-2222.

