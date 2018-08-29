GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Attention working mothers with growing families -- General Mills announced a major upgrade to its maternity policy on Tuesday.

Starting in January of 2019, new mothers working for the company can take 18-20 weeks of maternity leave with 100 percent pay.

In addition, new fathers or partners will be able to take up to 12 weeks of paid paternity leave.

"We spent a lot of time talking with employees at different life stages and asking questions about their pain points and what contributes to feeling torn between work and home," said Jacqueline Williams-Roll, chief human resources officer at General Mills in a press release. "Out of those discussions, we developed a strategy to focus on these moments when employees really need support the most."

General Mills is also offering two weeks of paid leave for the care of an immediate family member with a serious health condition and up to four weeks off for employees following the death of an immediate family member.

According to the Star Tribune, General Mills currently offers new moms a total of six weeks and new dads, adoptive parents or partners a total of two weeks of paid time off.

