GCSO searching for man after jumping from boat in Banks Lake

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said the man did not come back up for air after jumping into a lake from a stationary boat.

COULEE CITY, Wash. — A western Washington man is reported missing after jumping from a stationary boat in Banks Lake just northwest of Coulee City Sunday night, the Grant County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the GSCO, the man did not resurface after jumping into the water.

Authorities said Sheriff's resources, marine units and drones are taking part in the search. Right now, GCSO said they are not releasing the name of the man until the family is notified first.

A crew from the Columbia Basin Dive Rescue will join in search efforts on Monday morning as more information is updated, according to GCSO.