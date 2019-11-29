SEATTLE — Washington State Parks will waive entrance fees to more than 100 parks for Autumn Day on Friday.

Day-use visitors will not need a Discover Pass to get into any Washington State Parks.

Visitors will still need a Discover Pass to access lands managed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Department of Natural Resources.

The Discover Pass costs $30 annually or $10 for a day pass.

RELATED: Summit Lake: Ben There, Done That

RELATED: Tips to prepare for hiking in the mountains this fall

There are usually 12 free days each year. Nov. 29 is the last free day in 2019.

Here are the free days in 2020:

Jan. 1 — New Year’s Day

Jan. 20 — Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

March 19 — State Park’s 107th birthday

April 11— Spring day

April 22 — Earth Day

June 6 — National Trails Day

June 7 — Fishing Day

June 13 — National Get Outdoors Day

Aug. 25 — National Park Service

Sept. 26 — National Public Lands Day

Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

Nov. 27 — Autumn day

Find a state park here.