One by one students, parents and staff filed into Franklin Elementary School for the first day of class in the newly renovated building Monday.

The students were fresh off of winter break as they were welcomed back to the building they spent a year and half away from. The building was under construction for months.

Students and faculty attended school at Camp Franklin. Franklin Elementary School Principal Buz Hollingsworth said it was great to be home.

"It was fun to see them walk in and see it for that first time for themselves,” Hollingsworth said.

School district leaders said the 100-year-old building was in need of a major update. Hollingsworth said the heating and air systems were never consistent and the lay out of the building caused challenges for faculty and students.

Voters approved the $26.2 million project as part of the 2015 school bond. The project consisted of renovating the original historic part of the building which is a 23,964 square foot three story structure.

The non-historical additions were torn down and a 36,000-square-foot addition was put in. A gym, library, classrooms and a multipurpose were added.

The project also included enlarging the parking lots, irrigation, planting and playgrounds. A unique part of the new school is the cafeteria.

It has the only kitchen in the district designed specifically for scratch cooking. In recent years, the district has introduced scratch cooking to its students.

Several schools are serving meals that use local ingredients and have no preservatives or additives. School leaders had that in mind when considering the layout and appliances in Franklin’s kitchen.

The schools also invested in new technology, such as smart projectors. These types of projectors are interactive.

The library also has an expanded computer lab. Principal Hollingsworth said he appreciates the balance they found in preserving the history of the building, while at the same time meeting the needs of students today.