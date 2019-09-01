Students lined up, grabbed a plate and shuffled through the line. Tuesday’s lunch period was the second in Franklin Elementary School’s new cafeteria.

And the food was prepared in the school’s new kitchen, but this is not your typical school kitchen. It was built and designed for scratch cooking.

The day before students and faculty returned to Franklin after months of renovations. The 100-year-old building located on the South Hill was remodeled as part of the 2015 school bond, which allocated $26.2 million to the project.

The kitchen is equipped with new ovens that bake and steam and it has a restaurant-quality kettle for soups and sauces.

Nutrition Services Supervisor Garrett Berdan said it is part of an effort to make sure students have healthy, fresh meals every day.

"We prepare things from recipes, where we have a few ingredients, we can season or sauce and finish whether it's baked or maybe it's served cold,” Berdan said.

In 2016, KREM 2 featured one of the first schools in the district trying to make more meals from scratch. With a $1 million dollar grant from the Empire Health Foundation staff members learned new recipes and techniques to prepare healthier meals.

Over a three year period their culinary skills were put to work in every school in the district. Kitchen staff continue to train and a new menu is put out each year.

Berdan said Franklin's new kitchen is another step toward making sure every student has access to a quality meal at school.

"To almost treat it as a pilot kitchen to see how we are going to switch up the menu using this new equipment and then roll that out into some of the other schools,” said Berdan. "We really want to nourish their bodies so that they are ready to learn."