Investigating what caused a crane to collapse in downtown Seattle Saturday, killing four people and injuring four others, might take six months to a year.

The Washington state Department of Labor and Industries will head the investigation.

"We've opened investigations into four companies," Tim Church said Sunday, a spokesperson for Labor and Industries.

Church confirmed investigations into GLY Construction, subcontractors Northwest Tower Crane and Omega Morgan, and Morrow Equipment Company.

Crews will work through the weekend to map and clear the scene. Seattle police will then determine if there is additional damage that’s been done to the roads.

“We know that this is a main thoroughfare. It is going to be closed for a while. Probably a good part of if not all of [Sunday]. The department of transportation is working hard to find alternate routes," Mayor Jenny Durkan said.

There have only been two crane accidents in the area in recent years. One happened when a crane in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood malfunctioned and almost injured workers and a passing bicyclist in April 2017.

"The state Department of Labor and Industries inspects those cranes regularly," Durkan said. "The workers who work on them are very good. I think that we’ve had a good track record here. But of course we’re going to pay extra attention to make sure that the cranes that are in Seattle today are safe."

Half of the cranes in the state of Washington are in Seattle.

The state relies on 70 state-certified, private inspection companies. Those private inspectors must sign off on the cranes before assembly, after assembly on-site, and at least once a year, according to Joe Sadler of Exxel Pacific.

Sadler is Exxel Pacific’s safety director.

“The reason we have so many rules and regulations really is typically because at some point in time someone got hurt or worse,” he said.

The turning point was a deadly 2006 crane incident. It killed a man while he was inside his Bellevue apartment next to the construction site.

“It got everyone’s attention to the fact that there weren’t a lot of regulations out there,” said Haight. He said it spurred the state legislature to add regulation to the industry.

That included the multiple inspections throughout assembly and year-round.

Only 18 states and six cities require crane operator licenses, according to The Crane School.