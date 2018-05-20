Former President George H.W. Bush has left Houston, bound for his summer home in Maine.

KHOU confirmed the former president, who was released from Methodist Hospital earlier this month, will spend the summer in Kennebunkport.

Mr. Bush was hospitalized with an infection April 22, a day after the funeral for his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush.

When asked about his recovery back then, Bush spokesperson Jim McGrath said, "The 41st President wants to go to Maine this summer. He’s the most goal-oriented person on the planet, and I would not bet against him.”

Hope nobody did.

Former President George H. W. Bush departed Houston today for his summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine. #khou11 https://t.co/KWD0LQ6umE pic.twitter.com/G3rovUlwo3 — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) May 20, 2018

© 2018 KHOU