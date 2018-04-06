SPOKANE, Wash. – Another food truck event is coming to Downtown Spokane this summer.

Greater Spokane Food Truck Association will be hosting Riverfront Eats every Tuesday from June 5 – August 28 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Food trucks will gather on the south bank at Riverfront Park. Organizers said there will be live music and a few surprises along the way.

Mac Daddy’s Gourmet Grub, Toby’s BBQ, Skewers, Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese, Mixed Plate an Kona Ice are all expected for the event on June 5.

