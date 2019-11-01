A United Airlines flight that left from Spokane this morning headed to Denver was diverted after it was struck by birds.

The flight was diverted to Seattle. A spokesperson for United said all passengers are safe.

United released the following statement:

Shortly after takeoff, United Airlines flight 812 from Spokane, WA to Denver experienced a bird strike and safely diverted to Seattle. Customers will continue their journey to Denver this morning.

Bird strikes are not uncommon. Run-ins between birds and planes often kill wildlife and can put passenger safety at risk as well as damage planes.

