SPOKANE, Wash. — A flight headed from Boston to Seattle was diverted to the Spokane International Airport Saturday following a reported medical concern from one of the crew members on board.

A statement from JetBlue says the flight landed at GEG around 9:15 Saturday morning and was met with medical professionals.

A spokesman for the airport said the flight had around 200 people on board.

KREM 2 reached out to JetBlue and received the following statement:

“Flight 597 from Boston to Seattle diverted to Spokane, Washington in an abundance of caution following a reported medical concern with one of the flight crew. The aircraft landed at approximately 9:15 AM local time and was met by medical professionals.”

