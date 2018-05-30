Security measures have been increased at a local high school after multiple social media threats, the Spokane Police Department is looking for feedback on public perception and families are urging the state of Washington for more protections at Palouse Falls.

Heightened security at Lewis and Clark High School

Lewis and Clark High School has heightened security measures throughout the week after a student received a non-specific threat via social media.

https://on.krem.com/lchsthreats

Spokane Police Dept. public perception survey

SPD Officer John O'Brien said that the department does not feel tension between law enforcement and the community in Spokane but it wants to be proactive in countering it by requesting honest feedback.

https://on.krem.com/spdsurvey

School shooting video game

Bellevue-based Valve Software will not offer a video game that simulates school shootings.

https://on.krem.com/shootinggame

​​​​​​​Families push for safety protections at Palouse Falls

At least four fatalities and 17 cases of serious injuries have occurred at Palouse Falls since 2016.

https://on.krem.com/palousefalls

​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​A cool and mild Wednesday

We will see highs in the 60s this week and 70s by the weekend. The temperatures are cooler than we have seen lately and more seasonal for your work week.

https://on.krem.com/mildweather

