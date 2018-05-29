A woman was arrested in downtown Spokane after a stabbing, you may have to venture elsewhere for your cup of Joe and the weather continues to cool down throughout the week.

Downtown Spokane stabbing

Nikita E. McDowell, 23, of Wisconsin was arrested after stabbing another woman during an argument near the intersection of S. Howard Street and W. Sprague Avenue.

Mower runs over body

The Benton County Sheriff's Office received a call at about 9 a.m. Monday from a man who was mowing rye-grass off Richmond Road. He said he believed he ran over a body in the field.

Starbucks anti-bias training

The chain will close over 8,000 stores today, including corporate headquarters.

Temperatures cool down

The weather will be sunny and mild throughout the week.

High-speed chase

Three Spokane residents were arrested near Pullman after a traffic stop turned into a high speed chase.

Whitman County Sheriff's Deputies arrested three people in a truck stolen out of Spokane.

