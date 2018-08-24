SPOKANE, Wash. — Kellyanne Conway in Spokane

President Trump’s counselor and former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway is making a stop in Spokane. She will speak at a fundraiser for Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

Spokane man in Honolulu during Hurricane Lane

More than a foot of rain fell on Hawaii's Big Island Thursday as Hurricane Lane approached the Hawaiian Islands. Officials said it could be the most damaging storm to hit the state in decades. In the midst of all of the chaos, a Spokane man said he's trying to do whatever he can to help.

We can see clearly now!

Aaaah! Take a deep breath in – and out – because you can breathe easier now. The smoke is gone and the air quality in our region is moderate.

Too full to fly

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police received a report an injured bald eagle earlier this month. Upon further investigation, the eagle was not injured, but just ate too much and could not fly. All of us can probably relate to this bird.

Room for one, please

For the first time ever, a bear tried to check into the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado, last night. The hotel inspired the Stephen King novel “The Shining.”

