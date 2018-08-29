It's time to Pig Out!

A Spokane tradition is making its way back to Riverfront Park today. Pig Out in the Park is offering 47 booths and 225 menu items to stuff your face with now through Labor Day. Admission is free and you can stop by from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Fly boat, fly!

An unexpected incident at a Sprint boat race in St. John, Washington, on Saturday made for a close call between a Jeep and the boat attached to it. The boat was in launch mode when the chain broke, sending it up onto the roof of the car.

Injured Togo wolf

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said they have found an injured wolf after it was shot by a Ferry County rancher in self-defense. A wolf biologist said the wolf’s left rear leg appeared to be broken below the knee.

Guardian angels

A ride-share and cab company serving Moscow and Pullman recently rolled out a “Guardian Angel” ride program aimed at Washington State University students. It provides safe rides for those in unsafe situations. Those in need of a ride can give a code phrase to an employee, which then requests a ride on their behalf.

California earthquake

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled Southern California on Tuesday night and was quickly followed by a 3.4 magnitude aftershock. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. The Associated Press reports the main quake was widely felt.

