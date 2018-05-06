Happy Tuesday! Here are five things to know before you head out the door.

Coeur d'Alene Tribe files complaint against coroner

The Kootenai County coroner will be in court Tuesday. The coroner faces a restraining order about hte autopsy of a Coeur d'Alene tribal member. Olive Pakootas, 21, died in a car wreck last week. Tribal members do not want an autopsy performed on Pakootas and said it is a violation of their children beliefs.

Washington state sues Google, Facebook over campaign ad data

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is suing Facebook and Google for campaign finance violations. Ferguson said the two companies failed to keep records on who bought political ads on their platforms since 2013.

Tenants take concern over rent hike to City Council

Heated discussion overtook Monday night's city council meeting. Dozens of tenants said they needed more rights when it comes to rent increases. The forum was in response to a recent rent hike at Westview Manor apartments. Rent at the apartments is going up by $500 a month. Tenants said they were only give a 30-day notice about the increase.

Insurance rates may increase for WA families

Insurance rates could go up next year in Washington. The Washington state Insurance Commissioner said health insurers are proposing an average rate increase of 19%.

Lunch in Riverfront Park

Looking for lunch plans? Head on down to Riverfront Park. Every Tuesday, local food trucks will gather on the south bank at the park. The fun starts at 11:30 a.m.

