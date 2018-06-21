Happy Thursday! Here are five things to know as you start your day.

Milepost 22 Fire

Crews are fighting the Milepost 22 Fire west of Vantage. Officials with the Washington Department of Natural Resources said the fire is estimated to be burning between 800 and 1,000 acres. Crews worked overnight to gain control of the fire.

Crews are battling a 1,000-acre fire near Vantage.

Thunderstorms and flood watches

Parts of the Inland Northwest could see thunderstorms Thursday. Flood watches are in effect for Spokane County and several North Idaho counties, including Benewah, Bonner, Kootenai, Pend Oreille and Shoshone.

Washington refugees speak out

Family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border have sparked strong emotions for people who came to Seattle as refugees. Pietro Frediani, a refugee from Eritrea, spent four years in a refugee camp. He said, "You feel like you are in a prison because you are not allowed to go outside."

Crime Stoppers of the INW searching for fugitive

Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is still searching for Austin Early, 22, who escaped from community custody. His original charge is third degree assault- resist apprehension.

Gov. Jay Inslee funding immigrant legal aid

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday announced additional emergency funding to support civil legal aid services for immigrant families. In addition to a $1 million grant that was approved by the Legislature earlier this year, Inslee has authorized $230,000 in emergency funding to bolster the Northwest Immigrant Rights Group.

