A North Idaho college professor was arrested on charges of voyeurism, ArtFest returns this weekend and an update on some major progress to one of Spokane County's biggest projects.

Successful ArtFest is back in Browne's Addition

ArtFest is celebrating 33 years by going bigger and better than ever before. This year, the festival will feature over 150 local and regional artist booths.

https://on.krem.com/artfest

NIC professor arrested

Jonathan Adam Downing, 35, is accused of videotaping a former student who was living with him as a roommate.

https://on.krem.com/nicarrest

City leaders want real change for the homeless

Spokane city mayor David Condon will be discussing the “Give Real Change” and “Hope Works” campaigns Thursday morning.

https://on.krem.com/realchange

North South Freeway construction sees progress this summer

At a cost of $7.6 million, construction just resumed on extending the North South Freeway a half of mile. Work is underway on two freeway bridges being built over Freya. Those bridges will eventually connect the existing freeway to the Hillyard industrial area.

https://on.krem.com/nsfreeway

Showers tonight and a dry weekend ahead

There is a chance of showers on tonight, with a dry finish to the week and a warmer weekend ahead. But we will see a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday night.

https://on.krem.com/weather

