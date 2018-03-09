Holiday traffic

Labor Day traffic could be a pain if you are not prepared. Extra drivers are expected to hit the road, causing congestion and backups. Drivers are advised to travel during off-peak hours and add additional time to reach their destinations.

Labor Day activities

Today is Labor Day and that means many places in Spokane may be closed for the long holiday weekend. But there are still some activities you can enjoy with your family. An added bonus: Free street parking downtown!

Saying so long to Pig Out

Sadly, Monday is the last day of the 39th annual Pig Out in the Park. If you have not stopped by yet, make sure to head over to Riverfront Park to check out 47 booths featuring 225 menu items, free live music, and Special Hours bites.

Wolf killed for attacking livestock

State wildlife officials have shot and killed a male wolf that was preying on livestock in Ferry County. A judge ruled last Friday that Washington officials could kill the wolf that killed a cow and injured two calves in recent months

Dangerous teen trend

Police want parents to focus on “wasping,” a new trend and term that seems to have originated. Teens are crystallizing wasp killer and combining it with meth to get high. So far, three people have been hospitalized.

