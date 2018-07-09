North Spokane shooting

A woman was shot in the torso multiple times and seriously injured on Thursday night. The shooting happened near the area of North Calispel Street and West Carlisle Avenue. Spokane Police officials said two people are detained.

Making a difference

Over the summer, a student at Lewis and Clark High School applied for a grant that would held fun a club he hopes to start. The idea behind “Reproduce 81” is to collect food that would normally go to waste after lunch and donate it to a pantry inside his school that will provide kids in need with food to eat home.

Sleeping among the trees

If you have ever wanted to sleep among the trees in North Idaho, now is your chance. An Idaho woman transformed an old fire lookout tower atop Crystal Peak in Benewah County into an Airbnb. A single stay will cost you $200 a night.

Burt Reynolds death

The world lost Hollywood icon Burt Reynolds on Thursday. He starred in films such as “Deliverance,” “The Longest Yard” and “Smokey and the Bandit.”

9/11 deaths

Seventeen years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, nearly 10,000 first responders and others who were in the World Trade Center have been diagnosed with cancer. More than 2,000 deaths have been attributed to 9/11 illness and it is expected to get worse.

